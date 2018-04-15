search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana transport minister P Mahender Reddy’s vehicle challaned

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Apr 15, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 1:07 am IST
The transport minister was not in the vehicle and the driver remained untraced by traffic cops.
Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister P. Mahender Reddy’s official vehicle (white Fortuner) was challaned Rs 1,200 for wrong side drive. 

The incident took place at Mehdipatnam junction earlier this month when the government vehicle TS09 PA 1672 was caught driving against the traffic at 10 am, usually considered as peak office hours. 

 

However, the transport minister was not in the vehicle and the driver remained untraced by traffic cops.

The official vehicle of the minister was registered in the name of ‘The Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) — TS Police Transport Organisation (PTO). Every minister was allocated an official vehicle. 

Tags: telangana transport minister p. mahender reddy, p. mahender reddy, mehdipatnam junction
