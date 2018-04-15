search on deccanchronicle.com
Medical apathy continues, UP woman taken to hospital on cot

ANI
Published Apr 15, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 11:19 am IST
70-year-old Manjit Kaur was taken to the hospital on a cot after an ambulance refused to come to her help.
 Members of the family laid her on a cot and began walking to the district hospital. After several kilometres, they reached the highway, where they placed the cot in a truck passing by to take the woman to the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Shahjahanpur: In yet another case of medical negligence, an aged woman had to be carried to the hospital for treatment on a cot due to alleged unavailability of an ambulance.

70-year-old Manjit Kaur, a native of Bhedpur village in Shahjahanpur was taken to the hospital on a cot after an ambulance refused to come to her help citing lack of fuel in the vehicle.

 

On Saturday, Kaur's health severely deteriorated and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. One of her family members then rang up 108 to call for an ambulance. However, the driver of the vehicle said there was no diesel available and refused to come to the spot.

Subsequently, four members of the family laid her on a cot and began walking to the district hospital. After several kilometres, they reached the highway, where they placed the cot in a truck passing by to take the woman to the hospital.

The hardship didn't end here for Kaur and her family. Upon reaching the hospital, authorities allegedly refused to provide them with a stretcher, thus forcing Kaur to be taken into the hospital's emergency room on the cot itself.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Lakshman Prasad stated that investigation in the matter is being done, and assured that the perpetrators would not be spared. 

Tags: medical apathy, mediacal negligence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur




