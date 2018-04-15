search on deccanchronicle.com
Passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh, at least 6 injured

Published Apr 15, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 9:56 am IST
The derailment occurred around 10 pm, about 30 km away from the Katni railway station.
West Central Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer Gunjan Gupta confirmed the derailment and said that further details were awaited. (Photo: ANI)
Jabalpur: Five coaches of the Katni-Chaupan passenger train derailed on Saturday night between the Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations in Madhya Pradesh, leaving at least six people injured, a railway official said.

The derailment occurred around 10 pm, about 30 km away from the Katni railway station, Railway Protection Force Inspector Virendra Singh said.

 

West Central Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer Gunjan Gupta confirmed the derailment and said that further details were awaited .

Singh said at least six passengers sustained injuries in the incident. A relief train had reached the site.

The reason for the derailment is not yet clear.

