Nation, Current Affairs

Lifer for rapist of 5-year-old upheld by Hyderabad High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Apr 15, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Hyderabad High Court has upheld the life conviction of the convict who brutally killed a five-year-old.
Hyderabad: Expressing concern at the rise in sexual assaults against women and even infants in recent times even after the enforcement of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, following rape case in Delhi, the Hyderabad High Court has upheld the life conviction of the convict who brutally killed a five-year-old after raping her in Toopran police station limits in 2011.

A division bench comprising Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu while dismissing the appeal by Gaddamidi Bikshapathi challenging the life conviction awarded by the VI Additional District and sessions Judge, at Siddipet, observed that they hoped that the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, would have a punitive effect on the “male monsters in the human form”.

 

Tags: hyderabad high court, toopran police, toopran rape case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




