search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kathua rape case: Centre, J&K govt plan security cover for nomadic tribes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 1:30 am IST
The minor girl who was brutally raped and murdered belong to one such nomadic tribe of the state.
Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary, along with J&K dy CM Nirmal Kumar Singh and others party leaders address a press conference over Kathua rape case, Jammu on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary, along with J&K dy CM Nirmal Kumar Singh and others party leaders address a press conference over Kathua rape case, Jammu on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As a consequence of the Kathua rape case, both the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government will soon put in place a comprehensive plan to provide adequate security cover to nomadic tribes, specially those belonging to the minority community, whenever they are camping in the Jammu region. 

The minor girl who was brutally raped and murdered belong to one such nomadic tribe of the state. Home ministry sources said the Centre was even willing to provide additional Central para-military forces for this purpose. 

 

“These nomadic tribes camp in deserted areas near forests or outskirts of villages with their livestock thus making them more vulnerable to possible attacks as was witnessed in the Kathua incident. So, we are talking to the state government to put in place a foolproof security mechanism for protection of such nomadic tribes, specially ones belonging to the minority community,’’ a senior government official said.

Sources said the J&K government will soon carry out a detailed survey regarding movement such tribes both during the summer and winter season to identify the areas where they camp while moving around. 

The local administration and the police will then be made responsible for giving adequate protection to these nomadic tribes whenever they are camping their areas. The local administration will also be able to seek reinforcements from central para-military for this purpose.

“Both the Centre and the state government are of the view that no outfit should be allowed give a communal colour to such a heinous crime and these have to be prevented at any cost even if it requires giving them a security cover,’’the official added.

Meanwhile, the home ministry has also assured the state police that it can investigate the Kathua rape case without pressure from any quarters and stern action should be taken against the accused persons.

Tags: kathua rape case, ram madhav, mehbooba mufti, pdp-bjp alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Kathua rape: Ram Madhav defends BJP ministers, says they're not pro-rapists


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
 

Death rattle: Hearing this means you have just 23 hours left to live, says doctor

Death rattle is not painful but is simply a part of dying, says expert. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Williamson, Bhuvi star as Sunrisers continue unbeaten run

Sunrisers Hyderabad's perfect start has guided them on top of the IPL table. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here are the 7 types of cheaters, which one are you?

Cheating can be a sign that something is missing in the relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper iPhone 6s Plus within few weeks as Apple starts local production

With revised prices, Apple could bring it down to the levels of OnePlus’ flagship offerings along with some of Samsung’s premium Galaxy A-series and S-series models.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI books ex-UCO bank CMD in Rs 621 crore fraud

The CBI is carrying out searches at 10 locations, eight of them in Delhi and two in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

PM Modi bends down to help tribal woman wear slippers at Chhattisgarh rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture drew a loud applause from the audience in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. (Photo: PTI)

Second arrest in Unnao rape case: CBI nabs woman who lured victim to MLA

The victim's mother also alleged that while BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard. (Photo: File | PTI)

Rajpal Yadav, wife convicted for not repaying Delhi businessman Rs 5 Cr

Rajpal Yadav was sent to jail in December 2013 for submitting a false affidavit in the case. (Photo: File)

Watch: IAF's Sukhoi fighter jet refuel mid-air during Gagan Shakti 2018 exercise

A Sukhoi Su-30 jet that took off from Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal's Kharagpur engaged multiple targets over the area of Lakshadweep before it returned. (Twitter | @IAF_MCC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham