Kathua rape case: Centre, J&K govt plan security cover for nomadic tribes

New Delhi: As a consequence of the Kathua rape case, both the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government will soon put in place a comprehensive plan to provide adequate security cover to nomadic tribes, specially those belonging to the minority community, whenever they are camping in the Jammu region.

The minor girl who was brutally raped and murdered belong to one such nomadic tribe of the state. Home ministry sources said the Centre was even willing to provide additional Central para-military forces for this purpose.

“These nomadic tribes camp in deserted areas near forests or outskirts of villages with their livestock thus making them more vulnerable to possible attacks as was witnessed in the Kathua incident. So, we are talking to the state government to put in place a foolproof security mechanism for protection of such nomadic tribes, specially ones belonging to the minority community,’’ a senior government official said.

Sources said the J&K government will soon carry out a detailed survey regarding movement such tribes both during the summer and winter season to identify the areas where they camp while moving around.

The local administration and the police will then be made responsible for giving adequate protection to these nomadic tribes whenever they are camping their areas. The local administration will also be able to seek reinforcements from central para-military for this purpose.

“Both the Centre and the state government are of the view that no outfit should be allowed give a communal colour to such a heinous crime and these have to be prevented at any cost even if it requires giving them a security cover,’’the official added.

Meanwhile, the home ministry has also assured the state police that it can investigate the Kathua rape case without pressure from any quarters and stern action should be taken against the accused persons.