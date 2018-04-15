Former minister Sarve Satyanarayana booked for abusing collector

Cyberabad Police booked a case against the former Union minister and former Malkajgiri MP for allegedly abusing the Medchal-Malkajgiri collector and also injuring a revenue official at the programme at Kukatpally Y junction. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Ambedkar Jayanti programme organised by the Medchal Malkajgiri district administration at Kukatpally turned ugly, when former minister Sarve Satyanarayana abused the District Collector who stopped him from delivering political speeches and criticising the government at the programme on Saturday.

Cyberabad Police booked a case against the former Union minister and former Malkajgiri MP for allegedly abusing the Medchal-Malkajgiri collector and also injuring a revenue official at the programme at Kukatpally Y junction.

Kukatpally Police booked him on charges of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraining. This was after the Kukatpally Tehsildar E.B. Nagaraj lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, the members of the District Officers Association demanded strict action against the former Minister for abusing the Collector.