Balanagar station renamed as Dr BR Ambedkar Metro Station

Published Apr 15, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 2:10 am IST
The station now shows the new name.
The new sign board of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Station installed by the authorities after the Balanagar Metro Station was renamed on Saturday.
HYDERABAD: Balanagar station on Saturday has been renamed as Dr B.R. Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Station after the Telangana government gave its approval. There were representations from local Dalit organisations and also various public representatives to rename Balanagar station after Dr Ambedkar. 

Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy said, “We got representations from the elected public representatives and also various Dalit organisations in the state. Hence the process was initated. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and minister for urban development K.T. Rama Rao gave instructions to carry out the procedure for the same.” 

 

Metro stations are under the concessionaire agreement with L and T Metro Rail hence they had to follow it up with the company for the change in the name.

L and T Metro Rail is leasing out metro stations to companies for branding purposes and they agreed to the government’s proposal to rename it as Dr B.R. Ambedkar Balanagar station. The station now shows the new name.

