AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to fast for SCS on his birthday on April 20

Published Apr 15, 2018, 5:37 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 6:38 am IST
He claimed that he was fighting the PM and the BJP-led Union government for the sake of AP people.
N. Chandrababu Naidu
 N. Chandrababu Naidu

Guntur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he would observe a one-day fast on April 20, his birthday, in protest against the “betrayal of the state by the NDA government”. 

Addressing a public meeting to mark B.R. Ambedkar’s 127th birth anniversary at Ainavolu-Sakhamuru in Amaravati, Mr Naidu appealed to the people to join him in his dawn-to-dusk fast. 

 

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Tirupati on April 30, 2014 promised Special Category Status to AP but did not keep his promise. “This is why we are planning a mammoth public meeting at Tirupati on April 30 against the NDA government’s betrayal with the slogan Nammakadroham, Kutrala nunchi Rasthranni Kapadukundam (let us save AP from betrayal and conspiracy) and expose the real face of the BJP to the nation,”  Mr Naidu said.

He claimed that he was fighting the PM and the BJP-led Union government for the sake of AP people. Mr Naidu said that he became the Chief Minister of a state in 1995 but Modi became the CM in 2002, hence he was senior to the latter.  

He also said AP government and TD will implead in the Supreme Court ruling against the relaxation given to SC/ST Atrocity (Prevention) Act.

BJP playing politics to weaken TD: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he would observe a one-day fast on April 20, his birthday, in protest against the "betrayal of the state by the NDA government".

Referring to the “BJP conspiracy in Tamil Nadu”, he alleged that the BJP now planned the same destructive politics in AP to weaken the TD government “with the help of an Opposition party”.

Alleging that the YSR Congress was dancing to BJP tunes under the direction of Narendra Modi, Mr Naidu asked the public to support him by giving 25 MP seats and unmask the YSRC. He predicted that there is no support to BJP in AP.
 and it would not even win a single Lok Sabha seat.

