  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2023 US recognises McMaho ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2023, 9:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 9:50 pm IST
The resolution also pushes back against People's Republic of China (PRC) claims that Arunachal Pradesh is PRC territory. (Map: Google)
 The resolution also pushes back against People's Republic of China (PRC) claims that Arunachal Pradesh is PRC territory. (Map: Google)

Washington: The United States recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh, according to a bipartisan Senate resolution which sees Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India.

At a time when China continues to pose grave and gathering threats to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, it is critical for the United States to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our strategic partners in the region, especially India, Senator Bill Hagerty, who along with Senator Jeff Merkley introduced a resolution in the Senate, said.

This bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate's support for unequivocally recognising the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, condemning China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, and further enhancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Quad in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, he said on Tuesday.

The resolution, which comes following the biggest clash between the Republic of India and China in the Eastern Sector along the Line of Actual Control in six years, reaffirms that the United States recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The resolution also pushes back against People's Republic of China (PRC) claims that Arunachal Pradesh is PRC territory, which is a part of the PRC's increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies.

America's values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the center of all of our actions and relationships around the world, especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision, Merkley said.

This resolution makes clear that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of Indianot the People's Republic of Chinaand commits the US to deepening support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners and donors, he said.

The bipartisan Senators' resolution condemns additional China's provocations, including the People's Republic of China's use of military force to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, construction of villages in contested areas, publication of maps with Mandarin-language names for cities and features in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, and expansion of PRC territorial claims in Bhutan.

Furthermore, the resolution commends the Government of India for taking steps to defend itself against aggression and security threats from the People's Republic of China. These efforts include securing India's telecommunications infrastructure; examining its procurement processes and supply chains; implementing investment screening standards; and expanding its cooperation with Taiwan in public health and other sectors.

The resolution serves to further strengthen the US-India bilateral partnership regarding defense, technology, economics, and people-to-people ties and promotes enhancing our multilateral cooperation with India through the Quad, the East Asia Summit alongside our partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and other international fora.

This resolution is co-sponsored by Senator John Cornyn.

...
Tags: arunachal pradesh, international boundary, usa, indo-pacific
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

US sees Arunachal as integral part of India: Jennifer Larson
In a message to China, Modi says Arunachal is rising
PM inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport

Latest From Nation

The Opposition leaders alleged that there is

Initiate ED raids on Adani Group, demand Opposition leaders

Kishan Reddy said the ministry of culture intends to set up a regional centre of the Akademi in Hyderabad, adding that such a facility would be the first in the two Telugu states. — DC Image

Kishan seeks land for regional centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi in Hyderabad

Bala Vikasa founder Bala Theresa Singareddy Gingras and Andre Gingras — DC File Image

I-T raids Bala Vikasa NGO over funds diversion

The bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, however, took on file a writ petition filed by Forum for Good Governance and ordered notice to enable the government to respond. — Representational Image/DC

High Court bench refuses to curb govt’s land allotment to STs



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police stop Opposition march to ED office over Adani issue at Vijay Chowk

Opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to submit a complaint over the Adani issue, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Delhi hospitals witnessing spike in H3N2 cases, say doctors

Delhi government's LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bed isolation ward in the emergency block for such patients. (File Photo - PTI)

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons on March 24

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (PTI)

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (PTI)

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

Ambani family (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->