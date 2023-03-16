Telangana: All set for counting of votes for Teachers MLC polls

Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made in such a manner that complete transparency is ensured.(File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief electoral officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Wednesday inspected arrangements at Saroornagar stadium where counting of votes for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teachers’ constituency MLC elections will be held on Thursday.

Raj said that the counting process would commence at 8 am and continue until all the polled ballots are counted, which is being done in three shifts. Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made in such a manner that complete transparency is ensured.

The CEO scrutinised every detail from security arrangements to the technology being used to ensure that there are no eleventh hour glitches during counting. He interacted with all officials involved in the counting process.

Polling for the constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters spread over nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was 90.40 per cent.