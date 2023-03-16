  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2023 Telangana: All set f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: All set for counting of votes for Teachers MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:24 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:43 am IST
Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made in such a manner that complete transparency is ensured.(File Photo: DC)
 Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made in such a manner that complete transparency is ensured.(File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief electoral officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Wednesday inspected arrangements at Saroornagar stadium where counting of votes for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teachers’ constituency MLC elections will be held on Thursday.

Raj said that the counting process would commence at 8 am and continue until all the polled ballots are counted, which is being done in three shifts. Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made in such a manner that complete transparency is ensured.

The CEO scrutinised every detail from security arrangements to the technology being used to ensure that there are no eleventh hour glitches during counting. He interacted with all officials involved in the counting process.

Polling for the constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters spread over nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was 90.40 per cent.

...
Tags: mlc elections, counting, saroornagar stadium, teachers mlc polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telangna Congress affairs in-charge Manikrao Thakre will flag off Bhatti Vikramarka’s yatra. –– DC File Image

Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra from today

VMC has won Silver in SKOCH Awards 2022 for effective implementation of

VMC wins Silver in SKOCH Awards 2022

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)

President's six-day visit to Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep begins today

YSR Congress Party rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy protests showing placard soutside the Assembly premises at Velagapudi in Guntur District on Wednesday. (DC)

YSRC rebel MLA protests with placard in assembly



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP, Opposition impasse logjams both Houses of Parliament

BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha amid a protest by opposition MPs during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India invites Pak defence minister for SCO meet, Islamabad yet to respond

India has invited Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif for a SCO defence ministers’ meeting to be held in New Delhi in April. (File Photo: PTI)

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal

The resolution also pushes back against People's Republic of China (PRC) claims that Arunachal Pradesh is PRC territory. (Map: Google)

SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons on March 24

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

Kavitha to appear before ED today, ministers rush to Delhi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha speaks during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->