  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2023 SCB polls likely to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SCB polls likely to be put off, KTR write to Rajnath

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:29 am IST
"These electors and their families have been residing in Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits over the past 75 years. Such incidents are intimidating these electors since such an act will pose an indirect or direct threat to their identity. They are citizens of India residing in Telangana State," Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K.T. Rama Rao stated. (File Photo: Facebook)
 "These electors and their families have been residing in Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits over the past 75 years. Such incidents are intimidating these electors since such an act will pose an indirect or direct threat to their identity. They are citizens of India residing in Telangana State," Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K.T. Rama Rao stated. (File Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Elections for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) board members were scheduled to be held on April 30, but word has spread that they may be called off and that an order to that effect has been passed.

"The order is yet to reach us, but we're mostly sure that it will be postponed. We're hoping to have clarity on the same by Thursday/Friday," said candidates who are in the fray for the SCB polls. Although candidates supported by the BRS seek election postponement, the BJP is pushing for the polls. With no word on the postponement of elections yet, candidates are working hard to identify the major issues plaguing the area and fight the polls on important issues.

Individual candidates will run in the elections, although they will be supported by major political parties, like the BRS, BJP, and the Congress.

While the BJP's election platform is focused on development, BRS is demanding a merger of the SCB and the GHMC, and the Congress claims that promises made, such as free water delivery, have not been kept.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, demanding that the government of India intervene immediately to restore the deleted names of 35,000 electors from eight Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) wards. Rao stated that the act is entirely illegal and unconstitutional because none of the electors whose names were eliminated from the voter list were issued a show reason notice before their names were deleted.

"These electors and their families have been residing in Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits over the past 75 years. Such incidents are intimidating these electors since such an act will pose an indirect or direct threat to their identity. They are citizens of India residing in Telangana State," the minister stated.

He went on to state that, like every other responsible person in the country, the SCB voters have shown the utmost sincerity in carrying out all of their responsibilities, including paying their power and water bills. He stated that these voters had exercised their right to vote in several elections, including the SCB, Assembly, and Parliamentary polls.

...
Tags: secunderabad cantonment board (scb), bharat rashtra samiti (brs), scb polls, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telangna Congress affairs in-charge Manikrao Thakre will flag off Bhatti Vikramarka’s yatra. –– DC File Image

Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra from today

VMC has won Silver in SKOCH Awards 2022 for effective implementation of

VMC wins Silver in SKOCH Awards 2022

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)

President's six-day visit to Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep begins today

YSR Congress Party rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy protests showing placard soutside the Assembly premises at Velagapudi in Guntur District on Wednesday. (DC)

YSRC rebel MLA protests with placard in assembly



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP, Opposition impasse logjams both Houses of Parliament

BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha amid a protest by opposition MPs during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India invites Pak defence minister for SCO meet, Islamabad yet to respond

India has invited Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif for a SCO defence ministers’ meeting to be held in New Delhi in April. (File Photo: PTI)

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal

The resolution also pushes back against People's Republic of China (PRC) claims that Arunachal Pradesh is PRC territory. (Map: Google)

SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons on March 24

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

Kavitha to appear before ED today, ministers rush to Delhi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha speaks during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->