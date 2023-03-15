  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2023 Police stop Oppositi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Police stop Opposition march to ED office over Adani issue at Vijay Chowk

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2023, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 1:47 pm IST
Opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to submit a complaint over the Adani issue, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
 Opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to submit a complaint over the Adani issue, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

New Delhi: Leaders of several opposition parties were on Wednesday stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk here as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue.

As the opposition leaders were stopped from proceeding to the agency's office, they returned to Parliament complex.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the police was not allowing the opposition MPs of around 18 parties to march in protest and present its case for a detailed investigation into the Adani issue.

The police said the opposition MPs cannot march forward as Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area.

"Opposition MPs of nearly 18 parties want to give a memorandum to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue, but the government is not allowing us to march forward and the police have stopped us at Vijay Chowk," Kharge told reporters.

"We want to present our case to ED for a detailed investigation on the Adani issue and we will keep trying to march forward," the Congress chief said.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, "We are 200 MPs of opposition parties and were seeking to march to ED office to present a memorandum for a probe into the Adani issue, but we were stopped forcibly by the police."

"We are going back to Parliament and would stage a protest inside Parliament House," he said, as several MPs returned to Parliament after the police did not allow them to march forward.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said "we will not be deterred from marching forward and will continue with our protest march".

The protest march began at 12:30 pm from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties took part.

The TMC and NCP, however, were not part of the opposition protest march.

The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand. US short seller Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. The group had denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India

The Trinamool Congress earlier separately staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex over the LPG price hike and demanded answers from the government. TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said they would not participate in the opposition march and would stage their own protest.

TMC MPs raised slogans against the government over the LPG price hike and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give them answers.

...
Tags: opposition protest, congress leader mallikarjun kharge, adani issue, ed office, opposition protest march
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Opposition rules out Rahul's apology, as storm stalls Houses second day
Will continue to ask questions about Adani till truth is out: Rahul
Kavita demands JPC inquiry into Adani episode, MH needs TS welfare

Latest From Nation

Earlier Avinash Reddy reportedly requested the CBI to postpone the questioning in view of the ongoing Parliament session. –– Twitter

Viveka murder case: Avinash appears before CBI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

Over 25000 classrooms to be constructed in next 3 years: Karnataka CM Bommai

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director Dana Kishore said that there was no problem in the supply of fresh water to the city and the ORR zone.–– DC Image

Board to supply more drinking water by end of May

Polyethylene bags, which are made from petroleum, take more than 200-300 years to degrade in the soil, whereas biodegradable bags do within 90-120 days. –– Representational Image

Use biodegradable bags, avoid polythene ones: Experts



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi hospitals witnessing spike in H3N2 cases, say doctors

Delhi government's LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bed isolation ward in the emergency block for such patients. (File Photo - PTI)

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons on March 24

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (PTI)

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (PTI)

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

Ambani family (PTI)

Attack on fact-finding team in Tripura 'highly condemnable', says Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Twitter/@pinarayivijayan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->