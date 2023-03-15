AP Cabinet approves new industrial policy 2023-27

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the state’s industrial development policy 2023-27 and proposals in the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Bill-2023 to establish an inland waterways authority for the development of inland waterways.

This apart, it also approved the amendments to the municipal act to be introduced as a bill in Assembly. The aim is to set up an Urban Development Authority with Amalapuram as its base.

The Cabinet gave its approval to replace the Mandal Legal Services Committee in the outsourcing process in six newly formed mandals (Anaparthi, Piduguralla, Maidukuru, Mylavaram, Udayagiri and Nidadavolu).

It gave the green signal for filling up 18 posts, amendments to the AP Advocate Welfare Fund Act-1987, as also to introduce the e-stamping system for registration services, an amendment to the Registration Act-1908 with necessary proposals to prevent false registrations; to amend Excise Act; and to appoint one Nayi Brahmin as a member on the boards of all Devasthanams under the AP charitable and Hindu religious institutions and endowments act-1987.

The Cabinet approved the amendment of Pattadar Passbooks Ordinance 2023, amendments to Andhra Pradesh dotted lands (update in resettlement registration) ordinance-2022 and allotment of 220 yards land for a Madrasa in Machilipatnam.

It approved the appointment of night watchmen in government high schools. A total of 5388 high schools are monitored by parents' committees with a ₹ 6,000 monthly honorarium for each, and the AP public service delivery guarantee bill – 2023 replacing the related ordinance of 2022.

The Cabinet okayed the decision to allot 29.67 acres required for the construction of a pipeline for water supply to the YSR Steel Corporation and the proposals to allocate 78.46 acres of land for the construction of a four-lane road.

It gave the approval for amendment of Waqf Rules following the guidelines issued by the central government, and approved amendments to AP women's commission act-1998 regarding the tenure of the AP women's commission.

The Cabinet approved the proposed AP gram secretariat, ward secretariats-2023 bill to replace the 2022 ordinance. It agreed for establishment of the AP agriculture, horticulture and veterinary science college in Pulivendula as also proposals for the milk procurement (protection of farmers) and enforcement of safety of milk standards bill-2023, as also the AP media accreditation rule - 2019.

Nod was also given for extending the retirement age of employees working in district library institutions from 60 to 62 years, as also for proposals to extend the retirement age of teaching and non-teaching staff in aided and private educational institutions from 60 to 62 years by replacing the AP Education Act-1982 and the Andhra Pradesh Education Ordinance 2022.