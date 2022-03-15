Tirupati station to display Kalamkari art, local textile products

Tirupati on South Central Railways has been identified as the first station on the zone for implementation of the ‘one station one product’ concept. (Photo: Indianrailinfo)

Hyderabad: Tirupati will be the first station on South Central Railways to come up with the ‘one station one product’ concept, as announced by the Union Government in the recent Union budget in Parliament.

The main objective is to make each railway station a promotional hub and showcase a local product, thereby giving a major boost to local industries, providing enhanced livelihood and ensure welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers, handloom weavers and tribals.

Tirupati Railway station is the nearest railway facility for those visiting the Lord Balaji Temple and it witnesses a regular flow of rail passengers from across India. The areas surrounding Tirupati station are famous for Kalamkari art and textiles.

The Railway Board is identifying one station on each zonal Railway for implementation of this novel concept as a pilot project initially for a period of 15 days. As such, Tirupati on South Central Railways has been identified as the first station on the zone for implementation of the ‘one station one product’ concept.