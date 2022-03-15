Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2022 Telangana, Andhra Pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh did not slash taxes on fuel: Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 15, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Hardeep Singh Puri said a proposal to bring petroleum products under the GST was taken up by the GST Council, but it 'did not find favour'
Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file Photo)
 Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file Photo)

New Delhi: Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Monday that the government was exploring all the possible ways and would take all the necessary measures in the coming months to ensure that consumers get relief from high fuel prices. He said a proposal to bring petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax was taken up by the GST Council, but it “did not find favour”. He added that nine states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, had not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that since India relies on overseas purchases to meet about 85 per cent of its oil requirements, it was one of the most vulnerable nations in Asia to higher oil prices. He said: “The government will in the coming months take whatever measures we have to, to make sure that our consumers get relief to the extent that we can.”

 

Mr Puri noted that oil prices had shot up from $19.56 per barrel to $130 per barrel at one stage and was currently hovering at around $109 per barrel in the midst of a “war-like situation”, in an apparent reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The petroleum minister told the Upper House that fuel prices had gone up by over 50 per cent in many countries, but have remained stable and risen by a mere five per cent in India during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minster said the levying of taxes was done going by the situation at that point of time and were raised at the time of the pandemic, but have been reduced since then.

 

“We brought down the Central excise, but nine states have still not brought down taxes. We are willing to take such steps that are necessary to control the prices at the bunk… We have reduced oil prices. We are ready to take other steps. Some states have not reduced taxes. There are nine states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, that have not reduced taxes on petrol and diesel,” the minister said.

Sharing the comparative price data from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, Spain and India, Mr Puri said: “All these countries have seen the price of petrol go up by 50 to 55 and 58 per cent, but in India it has only gone up by five per cent. We should be rejoicing in that… instead, we are hearing why prices have gone up.”

 

...
Tags: hardeep singh puri, high fuel prices, goods and service tax (gst), vat on petrol vat on diesel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 15 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy requested the states to transfer the grants to the local bodies within 10 working days of receipt from the union government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest. — DC Image

Centre sanctioned Rs 969.50 crore to RLBS in TS, AP: Kishan

The state's contracted capacity has more than doubled from 7,778 MW in 2014 to 17,182 MW now. The state grid has met peak demand of 13,688 MW on March 26, 2021 and had a record consumption of 283.38 million units on April 3, 2021, surpassing the peak demand of the undivided Andhra Pradesh at 13,162 MW on March 23, 2014, he said. Twitter

TS tops in per capita power consumption: Energy minister

They demanded compensation to the family of the diseased and to hike the minimum base pay to Rs 35 which is now Rs 20, to increase the batch order to from Rs 10 to Rs 20, reintroduction of monthly incentives, increase in distance pay from existing Rs 6 to Rs 12 per kilometre and to stop assigning the order to third parties like Shadowfox or Rapido. — PTI

Food delivery boy’s death sparks protest; executives boycott work

Union home minister, Amit Shah. (PTI)

Amit shah will officiate UP meet to elect new chief minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Neet-PG cut-off lowered

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2021 for all categories. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

India logs 3,614 new COVID cases, deaths below 100

A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)

PM Modi: No reforms in security apparatus since Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 1st convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavad, in Gandhinagar, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->