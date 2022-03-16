Assembly session ends, Speaker rejects BJP MLAs's plea to lift suspension

BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Etala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao address the media at the party office in Hyderabad on Tuesday (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday rejected the plea of three BJP MLAs to lift the suspension on them. Following the interim order of the high court, the MLAs reached the assembly premises and handed it over it the speaker and assembly secretary Narasimha Charyulu.

After listening to the MLAs’ arguments, the speaker rejected the plea and said the suspension was the unanimous decision of the assembly.

BJP legislature party leader Raja Singh and MLAs Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajendar had approached the high court. However, the court said it cannot order the speaker but directed him to review the decision as it was the last day of the assembly’s budget session.

Speaking to the media, the three said they handed over a copy of the HC order the speaker. “The speaker listened to our arguments over the suspension and said he was rejecting our plea to lift the suspension,” they said.

“It is unfortunate the speaker failed to protect the rights of members. He acted as per the wishes of the higher-ups (in the TRS),” they alleged.

They criticised chief minister Chandrashekar Rao, saying he has no regard for well-established democratic and legislative procedures. The CM has no respect for the Constitution, courts and the assembly, they alleged. “We now understand why KCR proposed a new Constitution”, they said.

"The people of Telangana are watching the attitude of the CM and they will teach him a lesson at the appropriate time," they said.

The MLAs said they will approach the Supreme Court. “We will stage a hunger strike at Indira Park on March 17 against the suspension,” they said, adding, “The BJP will take up agitations in all assembly constituencies and district headquarters.”