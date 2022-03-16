Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2022 New norms to restrai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New norms to restrain frequent disruption of AP Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has proposed setting up the lines
Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. (DC Images)
 Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. (DC Images)

Vijayawada: With instances of pandemonium in the Assembly becoming frequent, the YSRC government has proposed drawing white, red and green lines, and automatic suspension of MLAs who cross boundaries.

Government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has proposed setting up the lines. The House approved the motion proposed by Srikanth Reddy and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram recommended it to the rules committee.

 

Speaker Sitaram said that Opposition legislators were violating rules and norms and behaving indecently. He recalled that on Monday they had climbed the Speaker podium, tore up papers and threw at him but he had been patient and had asked them to return to their seats.

They remained adamant which resulted in disruption in the House after which five MLAs were suspended for indecent behaviour. He said that disruption had become the tradition and there was a need to bring new norms for smooth performance of the Assembly through automatic suspension system.

 

Srikanth Reddy explained that three lines in white, green and red would be drawn around the Speaker’s podium. Legislators could only protest from behind the white line. If they cross the green green line, the Speaker can warn them of strict action if they do not return to their seats. If they cross the red line, the legislators  would get automatically suspended without the Speaker’s orders.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh assembly
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress president on Tuesday sought the resignations of all 5 state unit chiefs

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)

Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India's missile system is reliable and safe

The state government has been able to bring back 710 of the 740 medical students from Telangana from Ukraine. (Representational image/ PTI)

TS to fund studies of Ukraine-returned MBBS students in India, says CM

The Tungabhadra Dam. (DC)

Cleaning drive at Tungabhadra riverbed; 70 tonnes of waste removed from riverbed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corps Commanders meeting failed to achieve any breakthrough

The 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China held on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

EPFO interest rates cut to 8.1 per cent, lowest in 40 years

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021. (Representational image/ ANI)

CJI Ramana lays foundation stone for arbitration centre building in Raidurg

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, SC judges Hima Kohli and L Nageshwara Rao, IT minister K T Rama Rao, Law minister Indrakaran Reddy perform puja during the foundation laying ceremony for construction of IAMC International Arbitration and Meditation Centre Trust at Raidurg in Hyderabd (R. Pavan/DC)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case gets bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan who has been serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->