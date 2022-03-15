Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2022 Andhra Pradesh High ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh High Court declines order on districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 15, 2022, 6:48 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2022, 6:48 am IST
The court asked the petitioners why Article 371 (D) was mentioned in their petition with regard to the reorganisation of districts
Andhra Pradesh High Court.
 Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to issue an interim order on the state government’s move to reorganise the districts to 26 from the present 13.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy was hearing a petition filed by D. Vijay Kumar and others here on Monday which raised objections to the draft notification issued by the government on January 25 to reorganise the districts and the government orders issued on the matter.

 

The court said that the state government had issued only a draft notification to reorganise the districts and asked the petitioners to approach the government if they had any objections to it. The bench advised them to approach the court in case they found any objections once the government issued the final notification.

The court asked the petitioners why Article 371 (D) was mentioned in their petition with regard to the reorganisation of districts. The court asked whether or not Article 371 (D) had come as a hurdle in the reorganisation of districts in Telangana state. The court also asked whether or not any petitions had been filed challenging the Telangana government’s reorganisation of districts.

 

The court directed the respondents including the Union home secretary, the AP Chief Secretary and AP principal secretary, finance, to file counter-affidavits and posted the case for hearing after eight weeks.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, interim order, article 371 (d)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 15 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy requested the states to transfer the grants to the local bodies within 10 working days of receipt from the union government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest. — DC Image

Centre sanctioned Rs 969.50 crore to RLBS in TS, AP: Kishan

The state's contracted capacity has more than doubled from 7,778 MW in 2014 to 17,182 MW now. The state grid has met peak demand of 13,688 MW on March 26, 2021 and had a record consumption of 283.38 million units on April 3, 2021, surpassing the peak demand of the undivided Andhra Pradesh at 13,162 MW on March 23, 2014, he said. Twitter

TS tops in per capita power consumption: Energy minister

They demanded compensation to the family of the diseased and to hike the minimum base pay to Rs 35 which is now Rs 20, to increase the batch order to from Rs 10 to Rs 20, reintroduction of monthly incentives, increase in distance pay from existing Rs 6 to Rs 12 per kilometre and to stop assigning the order to third parties like Shadowfox or Rapido. — PTI

Food delivery boy’s death sparks protest; executives boycott work

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file Photo)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh did not slash taxes on fuel: Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Neet-PG cut-off lowered

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2021 for all categories. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

India logs 3,614 new COVID cases, deaths below 100

A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

'Its PunjAAP now'

Bhagwant Singh Mann. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->