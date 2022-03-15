Andhra Pradesh High Court declines order on districts

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to issue an interim order on the state government’s move to reorganise the districts to 26 from the present 13.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy was hearing a petition filed by D. Vijay Kumar and others here on Monday which raised objections to the draft notification issued by the government on January 25 to reorganise the districts and the government orders issued on the matter.

The court said that the state government had issued only a draft notification to reorganise the districts and asked the petitioners to approach the government if they had any objections to it. The bench advised them to approach the court in case they found any objections once the government issued the final notification.

The court asked the petitioners why Article 371 (D) was mentioned in their petition with regard to the reorganisation of districts. The court asked whether or not Article 371 (D) had come as a hurdle in the reorganisation of districts in Telangana state. The court also asked whether or not any petitions had been filed challenging the Telangana government’s reorganisation of districts.

The court directed the respondents including the Union home secretary, the AP Chief Secretary and AP principal secretary, finance, to file counter-affidavits and posted the case for hearing after eight weeks.