 LIVE !  :  This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: El Salvador declares emergency
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2020 Wife of Bengaluru te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Wife of Bengaluru techie booked by Agra police for fleeing quarantine

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Husband says she was not aware of his condition before reaching Agra
All eight of her family members are now moved to quarantine.(PTI)
 All eight of her family members are now moved to quarantine.(PTI)

Bengaluru: Wife of Covid-19 infected Bengaluru techie has been booked by Agra police for not following quarantine instructions, after she reportedly ‘fled’ to Agra via Air and train, where her parents live. All eight of her family members are also moved to quarantine.

Her husband, who works in the Bengaluru office of Google.Inc, was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, after returning from their honeymoon in Europe.

 

There are discrepancies in the details given by Google and Agra police officials regarding the wife’s travel dates.

According to the husband, she left for Delhi on the same day they both landed in Bengaluru, which could mean that neither was she in quarantine at that time, nor did she know that her husband has been contracted with coronavirus.

However, health officials in Agra said that the young woman’s family was resistant to cooperate when they were asked to test for coronavirus and move into isolation.

While the family members’ test results have come as negative, the young woman’s samples were sent for tests a second time.

Times of India reports that she has been tested positive for the virus in the second test.

...
Tags: quarantine guidelines, coronavirus (covid-19), agra police, bengaluru techie
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Google employee in Bengaluru quarantined after testing positive for Covid19
Google office entry restricted over coronavirus

Latest From Nation

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath holds cabinet meeting in Bhopal, Congress MLAs return from Jaipur

Representational Image. (AFP)

American couple escape from hospital in Kerala, located later at Cochin airport

A view of the shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

Indian pilgrims cannot visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan for now

PTI file photo

Railways stops blankets in AC coaches over covid19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined in Jaisalmer

An earlier batch of Indian citizens evacuated from Iran being shifted to a quarantine facility at Ghatkopar in Mumbai on March 13. (PTI)

Indian pilgrims cannot visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan for now

A view of the shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

American couple escape from hospital in Kerala, located later at Cochin airport

Representational Image. (AFP)

Railways stops blankets in AC coaches over covid19

PTI file photo

218 Indians stranded in coronavirus hit Italy arrive in India

The Indian students in Air India flight which took off from Milan for India (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham