Third person found to be coronavirus positive in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 15, 2020, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 2:36 pm IST
Union Health Ministry says one person has been cured and sent home
A health worker checks the temperature of visitors and exhibitors at the entrance of the Wings India 2020 international exhibition at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on March 14, 2020. (AFP)
Hyderabad: A third individual from Telangana has been found to be coronavirus positive by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry, in an update posted on its website this afternoon, said that as of 12 p.m. on Sunday, Telangana has a total of three confirmed cases of whom one has been discharged.

 

It may be recalled that the first positive case of Covid19 found in Telangana, a 24-year-old software engineer who travelled to India from Dubai, was successfully treated and cured and sent home from the Gandhi General Hospital here in the city on Friday night.

While a second case, that of a 24-year-old woman from Bhadadri Kothagudem district was confirmed on Saturday while the third case was confirmed by the Union government on Sunday. Both these patients are currently being treated in the Covid19 isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital here in the city.

On Saturday evening, the Telangana Health Department had said that it was waiting for confirmation test results on two patients from National Institute of Virology in Pune. In all, as of Saturday night, the Health Department said it was awaiting results on 18 patients.

