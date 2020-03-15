 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus Live: 107 test positive; Maharashtra highest with 32 confirmed cases
 
Karnataka’s health minister visits Kalaburagi hospital to review situation

ANI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 3:19 pm IST
India's first Covid-19 fatality was reported from Kalaburagi on March 12th
Karnataka state health minister B Sriramulu visited isolation facilities in Kalaburagi. (ANI)
Kalaburagi: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu visited the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi on Sunday to inspect the isolation wards set up to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The central government had confirmed in a statement that the death of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi was due to Covid-19.

 

On Friday, the state government had ordered the closure of malls, cinema halls, pubs, night clubs, etc for a week. Further, leaves of all government doctors and health officials have been cancelled.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

So far, two deaths due to the Covid-19 have been reported in the country. In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the central government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

Tags: b sriramulu, kalaburagi, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Karnataka, Kalaburagi


