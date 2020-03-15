 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus cases in India climbs to 107, Maharashtra overtakes Kerala in numbers
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2020 Fake news about coro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fake news about coronavirus: Four booked in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Mar 15, 2020, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 7:38 pm IST
All the four cases turned out to be false and were created by mischief mongers to create panic among people
Representational image
 Representational image

Mysuru: In three separate incidents, Police have booked cases against four people for allegedly creating fake news and making them viral on social media, spreading fear over COVID-19.

The fake news stated that a girl in Nanjangud in Mysuru district and a boy from a village in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajnagar, a boy from a village at Pandavapura in Mandya district, a man from T Narsipur taluk in Mysuru district had been infected with Covid-19.

 

However, all these cases turned out to be false and were created by mischief mongers to create panic among people.

 According to police, a spurned lover had allegedly created a fake social media post in which he had created a photo of breaking news being telecast in an electronic media channel, which said, that a girl from Nanjangud was infected with Covid-19. He had allegedly done that to take revenge on the girl who had reportedly rejected his love proposal, Chamarajangar police said.

According to police Mahendra (name changed), a student from Nanjangud taluk had created a similar post in which he had stated that a boy from a village at Gundlupet taluk was infected with Covid-19. And he had made those posts viral along with another student Rakesh (name changed) from a village in Chamrajnagar  district. Based on a complaint from Chamarajnagar district health officer, Chamarajnagar town police registered a case under section 505 (B), 34 IPC and column 66c of IT act against Mahendra and Rakesh. The dup was arrested on Friday night and were produced before the magistrate after which they were been sent to judicial custody.

In yet another incident, a 20 year old boy Sandeep (name changed) from a village in Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district, had reportedly edited a photo of 21 year old Nagarjun (name changed) from the same village with the help of a mobile app. And he had reportedly created a photo of breaking news being broadcast on TV that Nagarjun wa affected with Covid-19 and put it as his whatsapp status. Based on a statement from Nagarjun and a complaint from Pandavapura taluk health officer, the Pandavapura Police registered a case under column 469-505 (1) (B) on Saturday evening.  They also arrested Sandeep and seized his mobile, according to Mandya district police.

On Sunday morning, based on a complaint from Mysuru district health officer, he police registered a case and arrested another person for posting fake news on social media that a man from T Narsipur was infected with Covid-19, according to Mysuru DC Mr Abhiram G Shankar. 

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus in karnataka, coronavirus fake news
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Related Stories

Karnataka government postpones class 7, 8 and 9 exams

Latest From Nation

Even ahead of the second coronavirus positive case in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, the district administration had restricted public movement in the city.

Town that recorded first coronavirus death in India reports another positive test

Union home minister Amit Shah during a meeting with a delegation from J&K’s newly formed Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, New Delhi. PTI photo

J&K statehood will be restored at an early opportunity: Amit Shah assured Bukhari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI

SAARC leaders video conference on coronavirus: Who said what?

Arun Dogre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust (ANI)

Don't come to Shirdi: Saibaba Trust appeals to devotees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SAARC leaders video conference on coronavirus: Who said what?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI

131 students, 103 pilgrims among Indians airlifted from virus hit Iran

Medics wearing protective gears wait for Indian nationals evacuated from Iran to undergo a thermal screening test at Jaisalmer Military Station. PTI photo

Tirumala mulls thermal screening for devotees as footfall dips

Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (PTI)

Town that recorded first coronavirus death in India reports another positive test

Even ahead of the second coronavirus positive case in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, the district administration had restricted public movement in the city.

Coronavirus: Mumbai invokes section 144 to ban group tours

Tourists wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham