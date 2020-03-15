 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus Live: 107 test positive; Maharashtra highest with 32 confirmed cases
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2020 Coronavirus: Mumbai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus: Mumbai invoke section 144 to ban group tours

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 4:45 pm IST
Maharashtra has reported 31 cases of Covid-19 so far
Tourists wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (PTI)
 Tourists wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai: In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Mumbai Police on Sunday invoked section 144 of the CrPC to prohibit tour operators from conducting any kind of group tours to foreign or domestic destinations till March 31, an official said.

If any tour operator is found flouting the order, action will be taken against him under IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said.

 

"With a view to prevent danger to human life, health or safety, we hereby promulgate an order under Section 144 of the CrPC in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, prohibiting the conduct of any business, holiday or other type of tours involving groups of people travelling together to a foreign or domestic destination organised by private tour operators," the police order read.

Deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok said, "We have issued this order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This will prohibit the tour operators from conducting any kind of tour involving a group of people."

This is a very specific order aimed at preventing danger to human life and safety. It will be in force till March 31. It should not be confused with the regular order issued under section 144 CrPC
- Deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok

"If any operator has to take a group of people on a tour, then he may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police. Anybody found flouting this order shall be punished under IPC section 188," he added.

Talking about the measures taken by the police to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he said, "We have already asked our offices to avoid handshake with people and use the traditional 'namaste'."

"We have distributed masks as well as sanitisers to the police stations for use. We advise people to avoid public gathering, assembling and roaming outside. In case people don't feel well, they should approach nearby government hospitals. People should not believe in fake news," Ashok said.

...
Tags: deputy commissioner of police, section 144, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Maharashtra coronavirus cases climb to 32 after Aurangabad woman tests positive
Third person found to be coronavirus positive in Telangana
Celebrities who tested for coronavirus
Local body elections put off by 6 weeks in Andhra Pradesh due to coronavirus

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI

PM Modi, SAARC leaders begin coronavirus strategy talk via video conference

Arun Dogre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust (ANI)

Don't come to Shirdi: Saibaba Trust appeals to devotees

Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (PTI)

Tirumala temple to employ thermal screening, restrict amount of devotees for darshan

All kindergarten and primary schools will stay shut till March 31 in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Schools, theatres, malls closed in Tamil Nadu till March 31



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi, SAARC leaders begin coronavirus strategy talk via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI

131 students, 103 pilgrims among Indians airlifted from virus hit Iran

Medics wearing protective gears wait for Indian nationals evacuated from Iran to undergo a thermal screening test at Jaisalmer Military Station. PTI photo

Tirumala temple to employ thermal screening, restrict amount of devotees for darshan

Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (PTI)

Third person found to be coronavirus positive in Telangana

A health worker checks the temperature of visitors and exhibitors at the entrance of the Wings India 2020 international exhibition at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on March 14, 2020. (AFP)

Schools, theatres, malls closed in Tamil Nadu till March 31

All kindergarten and primary schools will stay shut till March 31 in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham