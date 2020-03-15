 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus Live: 107 test positive; Maharashtra highest with 32 confirmed cases
 
289 passengers offloaded as Covid19 affected boards Dubai flight in Kerala

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
The UK national belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in Munnar
 Representational Image (AFP)

Kochi: At least 289 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the airport on Sunday shortly before takeoff after a UK national among them tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus, official sources said here.

The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in Kerala and was under surveillance, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman said.

 

He joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar, he said.

When the test result came, the authorities came to know that he was at the Kochi airport and travelling by an Emirates flight. Firstly, it was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group, he said.

“Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 pax also and send them to hospital for further investigation”, the spokesman said.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), munnar
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


