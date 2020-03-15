 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus Live: 107 test positive; Maharashtra highest with 32 confirmed cases
 
131 students, 103 pilgrims among Indians airlifted from virus hit Iran

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 4:15 pm IST
Iran is one of the worst-hit nations by the virus outbreak and the govt has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there
Medics wearing protective gears wait for Indian nationals evacuated from Iran to undergo a thermal screening test at Jaisalmer Military Station. PTI photo
 Medics wearing protective gears wait for Indian nationals evacuated from Iran to undergo a thermal screening test at Jaisalmer Military Station. PTI photo

Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

The batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims, he said.

 

“234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The third batch of Indians from Iran arrived early Sunday. A second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from Iran on Friday.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back from Iran on Tuesday.

...
