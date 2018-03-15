search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Civil service aspirant arrested for kidnapping 5-yr-old to pay off debts

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 10:40 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 10:45 am IST
27-yr-old accused, Asif Saifi, was inspired by Bollywood films and used to recite dialogues from films while making the ransom calls.
A UPSC aspirant has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area and demanding ransom to pay off his debts. (Representational Image)
 A UPSC aspirant has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area and demanding ransom to pay off his debts. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A UPSC aspirant has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area and demanding ransom to pay off his debts, police said.

The accused, Asif Saifi (27), was inspired by Bollywood films and used to recite dialogues from films while making the ransom calls, they said.

 

Saifi, who completed his MTech, was preparing for the civil services. He was in debt. He had borrowed Rs 4-5 lakh to pay a man who had promised him a government job. The man, however, cheated him, police said.

Desperate to make money, Saifi befriended the 5-year-old victim and found out the phone number of the child's father.

The accused one day took away the child and kept him in a shanty. He used to make ransom calls to the child's parents from borrowed phones, police said.

Saifi was finally arrested from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, they said, adding the child was rescued.

Tags: upsc, civil servant aspirant, upsc aspirant kidnaps minor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

Alia Bhatt.
 

Stephen Hawking's final warning: Leave Earth in next 200 years or face extinction

Hawking believed, if our species had any hope of survival, future generations would need to forge a new life in space. (Photo: AP)
 

Stephen Hawking: ‘His laboratory was the universe’

In some ways, Hawking was the inheritor of Albert Einstein’s mantle of the genius-as-celebrity, and he died on the 139th anniversary of Einstein’s birth.
 

Mohammed Shami: Hasin Jahan lied about 1st marriage, said daughters were of sister's

Mohammed Shami said that he was not aware of Hasin Jahan’s first marriage when the two got married. He also said Jahan told him and his family that the daughters were of her late sister. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Mohammed Shami releases phone recording of this Hasin Jahan call

The dispute between team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan have taken ugly turn each passing day. (Photo: DC File)
 

Redmi 5 launched for Rs 7,999 with 18:9 display and Snapdragon 450 in India

The Redmi 5 will be a successor to last year’s budget smartphone, the Redmi 4, and is expected to come with a price under Rs 12,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TTV Dhinakaran floats party, names it 'Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam'

Dhinakaran had contested and won the RK Nagar constituency Assembly bye-polls last December, under the 'pressure cooker' symbol. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

US challenges Indian export subsidy schemes at WTO, says it can harm Americans

The announcement from Lighthizer came while Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was on his maiden visit to the US. (Representational Image)

Telangana man among 3 ISIS militants killed in Srinagar encounter: police

Toufeeq was radicalised into the Islamic State ideology through social media and went to Kashmir to participate in terrorist activities of the ISIS (Photo: Representational/File)

Non-Cong, non-BJP alternative proposed not 'third front': Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao was speaking in the Legislative Assembly during the reply to the motion of thanks on the Governor's address by the government. (Photo: PTI/File)

'Cheated', kept in dark by pan masala brand: Actor Pierce Brosnan

The advertisement that appeared in various media outlets.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham