PNB detects another fraud of Rs 9 cr at same branch involved in Nirav Modi case

REUTERS
Published Mar 15, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 10:58 am IST
The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9.1 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of Rs 12,600 crore fraud. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of Rs 12,600 crore fraud, according to a CBI complaint.

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9.1 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.

 

A PNB spokesperson had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tags: pnb fraud case, punjab national bank, nirav modi, bank frauds, chandri paper and allied products pvt ltd
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




