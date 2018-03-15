search on deccanchronicle.com
Maran brothers discharged in telephone exchange case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A ARUL PALANI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 1:11 am IST
The verdict comes as a shot in the arm for Marans, who have already been discharged in the Aircel-Maxis case.
Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Maran.
Chennai: In a major relief to former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his elder brother Kalanidhi Maran and five others, a special CBI court here on Wednesday discharged them from the illegal telephone exchange scam.

The verdict comes as a shot in the arm for Marans, who have already been discharged in the Aircel-Maxis case. The court cases had considerably reduced the clout of the junior Maran in the DMK and with Wednesday’s verdict, he is expected to make a comeback.

 

When their discharge petitions came up for hearing before XIV Additional Special Court for CBI Cases in the morning, the special judge S. Natarajan posted the matter to 2.30 pm for pronouncing verdict on their plea.

Soon after the trial commenced in the afternoon, the judge said the petitions moved by former BSNL general manager K. Brahmnathan and former deputy general manager M. P. Velusamy, were allowed.

Similarly, he allowed the petitions filed by DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Maran, Chief Technical Officer S. Kannan and electrician K. S. Ravi of Sun TV network, and Dayanidhi Maran’s private secretary Gowthaman. Passing the verdict in less than two minutes, the judge said that there was no prima facie case made out in the charges framed against them.

