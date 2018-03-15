search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

It is for Iran to choose partners for Chabahar port: India on Tehran’s invite to Pak

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 8:07 pm IST
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, during a 3-day visit to Islamabad, invited Pak and China to participate in the Chabahar Port project.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'It is the prerogative of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'It is the prerogative of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Days after Iran invited China and Pakistan to participate in development of the Chabahar port, India on Thursday said it was the prerogative of the Iranian government to choose its partners for the project.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, during a three-day visit to Islamabad, invited Pakistan and China to participate in the strategic Chabahar Port project, saying it is not aimed at "strangulating" or "encircling" anybody.

 

Also read: Offered Pakistan, China to be part of India's Chabahar port project: Iran

"It is the prerogative of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a media briefing.

The first phase of the Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman was inaugurated four months ago, opening a new strategic route connecting Iran, India and Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan. India has been a key partner in the development of the port which is easily accessible from India's western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port, being developed with Chinese investment.

"As you are aware, India is supporting the development of Chahbahar Port as a robust and alternate access route to and for Afghanistan and Central Asia," said Kumar, adding significant progress has been made in operationalising the port.

In November last year, India delivered the first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through the Chabahar Port.

"Shipment of wheat assistance to Afghanistan through Chahbahar is being successfully carried out since October last year. Four such shipments have been successfully delivered," said Kumar.

He said India's assistance for building Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to realise the full potential of the port and to connect it to Afghanistan and Central Asia was discussed during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to New Delhi in February.

"We continue to work with Iran on the full and effective operationalisation of the Chabahar Port," said Kumar.

India, Iran and Afghanistan had signed a trilateral agreement in 2016 to jointly develop the Chabahar port.

Tags: chabahar port project, india-iran ties, iran-pakistan ties, chabahar port, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: An awesome flagship done the Samsung way

The S9+ is also a reply to Apple’s ‘top-notch’ iPhone X, showing the Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer how a flagship smartphone is manufactured without unwanted notches and an open-source operating system that defines the last word in customisation.
 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AP special status: YSR Cong gives notice for no-confidence motion against NDA govt

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to leaders of various parties seeking their support for the motion. (Photo: File/PTI)

Don’t act like Pope sitting in the pulpit: CJI Dipak Misra raps media

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said (Television) Journalists behave as if they have turned 'Popes or guardians overnight. There are limits'. (Photo: PTI)

Ties with India need to be based on peace, mutual benefit, says Chinese envoy

Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu was speaking at a seminar 'China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges' attended by Chinese and Indian scholars and organised by the Chinese consulate, Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

T’gana Budget proposes Rs 5L insurance cover, Rs 12K Cr support scheme for farmers

During the current year 2017-18, the economy of Telangana is estimated to grow at 10.4 per cent in real terms as compared with the national GDP growth of 6.6 per cent. (Photo: File/DC)

Bihar's Araria will become hub of terror: Union minister reacts on RJD bypoll win

Commenting on RJD’s win, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, 'An orthodox mentality has been formed after this. This is not only a threat for Bihar, but also for the country. It will become a terror hub.' (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham