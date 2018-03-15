Is it Siddaramaiah dancing in this video? No, it’s a farmer from T Narsipur!

Dressed in a white lungi and shirt with a towel thrown over his shoulder, much like Mr Siddaramaiah, he even wears spectacle like him.

Mysuru: A farmer, who was famous in his village for his uncanny resemblance to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has now shot to fame much beyond it with a video of him dancing at a public event going viral on social media as many mistook him for the CM himself.

Farmer Channamayegowda of Maakanahalli in T Narsipur taluk has become so popular today that his phone is ringing constantly and people are making a beeline for his village only to meet him.

It was while he was at a millets mela with a friend in Kodgalli, Bengaluru district on March 5 and 6 that he danced to the popular number “Alladsu Alladsu” from the Kannada film Chowka and was mistaken for the Chief Minister himself.

Dressed in a white lungi and shirt with a towel thrown over his shoulder, much like Mr Siddaramaiah, he even wears spectacle like him. The farmer began to be called junior Siddaramaiah when the latter became deputy Chief Minister and finance minister during the JD (S) government in the state. “My villagers often teased me saying finance minister or DCM Siddaramaiah is coming, and I was very happy to hear that. But now after my video went viral and I was actually mistaken for the Chief Minister my family grew worried about my sudden popularity. But now they are okay with it,” he laughs.

Having practised organic farming for the last 14 years on his eight acre plot he was dancing with joy on visiting an organic farm during the millet mela, he explains. “I have also acted in plays in our village and even in a few Kannada movies like ‘Modern Gowdru,’ ‘Thiklu Puklu,’ ‘Yejamanru’, ‘Veerapurada Veera Maasthi’ and “Karaala Raathri,” he says. But should the opportunity present itself, he wouldn’t mind having a shot at politics too, he tells you.