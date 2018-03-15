search on deccanchronicle.com
INX Media case: SC extends relief to Karti from ED arrest until March 26

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
SC also transferred to itself all cases related to ED's power to arrest on money laundering charges.
Supreme Court's order came hours after the high court extended Karti Chidambaram's protection from arrest in the ED case from March 20 to March 22.(Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till March 26 the interim relief granted by the Delhi High Court to Karti Chidambaram from arrest in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The apex court also transferred to itself the matter pending before the Delhi High Court keeping in view that several high courts in the country have given conflicting views on interpretation of section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which relates to ED's power to arrest an accused.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said it would hear the matter on March 26 and the top court would answer the question regarding the interpretation of section 19 of the PMLA.

The apex court's order came hours after the high court extended Chidambaram's protection from arrest in the ED case from March 20 to March 22.

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is in jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

