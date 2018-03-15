search on deccanchronicle.com
IIM-Visakhapatnam shines again, records 100 percent final placements!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2018, 7:17 am IST
Despite the increasing competition, the students have shown robust performance in attracting the country’s premier companies.
Visakhapatnam: Three years from its commencement, Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam showcases its excellence once again, with 100 per cent placements for the batch of PGP 2016-18. Despite the increasing competition, the students have shown robust performance in attracting the country’s premier companies. The industry has shown its staunch support by offering diverse profiles and niche roles. The final placement process for IIM Visakhapatnam was on rolling basis held on campus, and the institute witnessed 42 companies participating in the process and multiple offers being rolled out.

Due to the outstanding efforts of students in the summer internship and corporate competitions, 18 percent of the students received PPO/PPIs. The average salary for the top quartile offered  is Rs 16.29 lakh per annum (LPA) and the top half is Rs 14.14 LPA. The average salary for the batch is `12.07 LPA while the median stood at Rs 11.70 LPA. The dominant roles offered were sales & marketing (44.4%), consulting (11.1%) and heneral management (8.9%). Other key roles included finance, analytics and strategy (each 6.7%), and, product management, FinTech and operations (each 4.4%) and human resources (2.3%).

 

Reputed companies from the BFSI sector such as ICICI Lombard, HDFC Bank participated in the process and offered roles in product management, analytics, sales & marketing domains. One of the big four consulting firms, KPMG recruited students for their government advisory and strategy & operations consulting practice.  

Leading FMCG company Amulrecruited students in the domain of Sales & Marketing. Prof M Chandrasekhar, Director of IIM-V said that their students have once again done us proud by their stellar performance in the placements. He thanked their illustrious recruiters for the trust and confidence reposed in the Institute for the second consecutive year and compliment our students, for living up to those expectations admirably. 

