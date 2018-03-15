search on deccanchronicle.com
Class 12 accountancy paper not leaked, will file FIR, says CBSE

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
CBSE said, 'There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres.'
On Thursday, reports surfaced that Class 12 Accountancy paper of the CBSE has allegedly been leaked. (Photo: File/Representational)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday clarified that the Class 12 accountancy paper was not leaked following reports of paper being circulated on WhatsApp emerged.

CBSE said, “There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres.”

 

“During process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb sanctity of examinations,” the board further added.

CBSE also said an FIR is being lodged and strict action will be taken.

Earlier on Thursday, reports surfaced that Class 12 accountancy paper of the CBSE has allegedly been leaked.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed the same and said that he has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board.

“Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to negligence of CBSE,” Sisodia said on Twitter.

Tags: central board of secondary education, manish sisodia, cbse, cbse class 12 accountancy, question paper leak
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




