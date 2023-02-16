  
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Ravana Vahana Seva held at Srisailam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 16, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 12:00 am IST
The idols of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika were brought to the Akkamahadevi mandapam and priests offered poojas. These were taken out in procession through the mada streets of Srisailam. (File Photo: DC)
Anantapur: A Ravana Vahana Seva ritual was performed on the fifth day of the Maha Shivratri Brahmotsavam in Srisailam on Wednesday.

The idols of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika were brought to the Akkamahadevi mandapam and priests offered poojas. These were taken out in procession through the mada streets of Srisailam.

Finance minister Buggana Rajenddanath offered silk clothes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika on behalf of the state government.

The minister along with Nandyal MP Brahmamnada Reddy arrived for the event in traditional attire. Temple trust chairman Reddivari Chakrapani, EO S Lavanna and temple priests welcomed them at the main gopuram.

Huge swarms of devotees continued their journey to Srisailam by foot or by various modes of transportation from different states. Anna Prasdam centres in and around Srisailam, including the forest areas of Nallamala, were functional on all days.

EO Lavanna opened the anna prasadam counter of an NGO near Kailasa Dwaram. He interacted with devotees over the facilities and also visited Kailasa Dwaram and Bheemuni Kolanu part of the Nallamala forest route to check the efficacy of the arrangements for the padayatra devotees.

Facilities for food and water have been arranged along the route for the padayatris. Medical camps are being maintained at several spots. Additional police forces have been deployed at different locations.

Vehicle parking areas are being monitored. Some 24 parking lots have been operational in the temple town. The forest department permitted plying of vehicles through Nallamala forest enroute to Srisailam all day while huge numbers of vehicles from AP, Karnataka, TS and Tamil Nadu were arriving.

Tags: finance minister buggana rajendranath reddy, nallamala forest, kailasa dwaram, medical camps
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


