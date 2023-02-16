  
Nation, Politics

Punjab CM Mann to tour Siddipet district today with KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 16, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will undertake a tour to Siddipet district along with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and study the development works undertaken in Siddipet district. (Photo: Twitter @BhagwantMann)
Hyderabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited Hyderabad on Wednesday. Mann will meet his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday. He will undertake a tour to Siddipet district along with Rao and study the development works undertaken in Siddipet district.

Mann will visit Rao's home constituency Gajwel and finance minister T. Harish Rao's constituency Siddipet to study the development works such as construction of integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, laying of roads, development of greenery etc.

The Punjab Chief Minister will also visit the Kondapochammasagar project, which is part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, to understand the design and benefits of Kaleshwaram project. He will also examine check dams constructed in few villages in the district.

This will be the fourth meeting of Mann with Rao. He first met Rao in Delhi in May last year along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when Rao distributed cheques of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of farmers from Punjab and Haryana who had died during the agitation against the now-repealed Centre's farm laws.

He met Rao for the second time at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on December 21 last year when he was in the city to attend investors' meeting.

Mann met Rao for third time along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 18 when he attended the BRS’s first public meeting in Khammam where the three leaders vowed to work together to dethrone BJP government at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mann and Kejriwal also attended the launch of Kanti Velugu programme in Khammam, praised the initiative of Rao and announced to implement the same in their respective states.

