KTR says I-T searches on BBC offices are a surprise

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said he was surprised by the income-tax department raids on the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

"What a surprise! A few weeks after the BBC aired the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BBC India is now raided by Income Tax (IT) department officials. Agencies like Income Tax, CBI, and ED have become laughing stock for turning into BJP’s biggest puppets. What next? ED raids on Hindenberg or a hostile takeover attempt?(sic)” he asked.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was not ordering a probe into allegations on one business house but was “sending its agencies behind those who show the truth! Why?”