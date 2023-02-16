  
Nation, Current Affairs

India's biggest Hanuman temple in Telangana: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Feb 16, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao visited Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao visited Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Jagtial: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday declared that the state government would spend Rs 1,000 crore to develop the renowned Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple as the largest Hanuman temple in the country spread over 800 acres in Kondagattu of Jagtial district and directed officials to prepare plans for approval.

The announcement came a day after TPCC president and Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy claimed that, if the Congress were elected to power, it would construct temples of Lord Rama in 100 Assembly constituencies.

Rao, who arrived by helicopter in Nachupally 8 km from Kondagattu, offered special prayers at the temple. After offering prayers, the Chief Minister visited Koneru, new Pushkarini, Bethala Swamy Temple, Seethamma Kanneeti Dhara, and Kondala Rayudi Gutta on Kondagattu hill. Later, the Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on the development of Kondagattu temple with endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and senior officials, examined the maps and reviewed land acquisition needed for the temple’s development with the revenue department officials. He asked officials to construct a big hall to accommodate 50,000 Hanuman ‘bhakts’ to render Hanuman Chalisa after ending their 'deeksha' and take part in other rituals.

The Chief Minister gave staff instructions to design the temple's construction so that it could accommodate all devotees, even if they arrived in tens of thousands in the future. He noted that the development plan should include adequate infrastructural amenities such as electrical substations, hospitals, dining halls, restrooms, drinking water facilities, and bus stops. He also directed that officials develop plans for the construction of cottages, Annadana satram, Kalyana katta, a police station, and other infrastructure facilities on 80 acres in Kondagattu.

According to officials, the temple currently witnesses a footfall of 20,000 devotees on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 3,000 pilgrims on other days. The CM claimed that after Kondagattu temple renovations, devotee attendance will increase by three to four times, and claiming that the newly refurbished Yadadri temple served as evidence of this.

“Kondagattu must be transformed in such a way that it becomes known around the world as one of the most excellent and beautiful spiritual hubs,” he said.

By strictly adhering to the Agama Shastra rules, the temple renovation, expansion, and development must be carried out without disturbing the main statue of the presiding deity on the 850 acres of land surrounding the temple, he said.

Temple architect Anand Sai was asked to arrange the statues required for the temple. The project might take four years to complete. He suggested the CMO secretary Smitha Sabharwal to take necessary steps for supplying water through Mission Bhagiratha flood flow canal so that the construction works will be started immediately along with selection of a suitable land for the establishment of Veda Patashala in the name of Anjanadri in the surroundings of the temple.

Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, State Planning Commission vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, CMO secretary Smitha Sabharwal, MLAs Sanjay Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Rasamai Balakishan, ZP chairpersons Dava Vasantha and Kanumalla Vijaya, and MLCs L. Ramana and Bhanu Prasad were among those present.

Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, hanuman temple, a revanth reddy, lord rama, smitha sabharwal, indrakaran reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


