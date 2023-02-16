  
HC stays show-cause notice served on AP government employees association

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 16, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued a temporary stay on the show-cause notice served on AP government employees’ association by the state government. In an interim order on Wednesday, the court advised the government to file its counter in three weeks.

A single judge bench of Justice Ravinath Tilhari heard the petition filed by the employees’ association president Suryanarayana challenging the show cause notice served on him, asking him as to why its recognition should not to be withdrawn for violation of the AP Civil Services Rules, 2001.

The court observed that the show-cause notice was a “violation of the freedom of speech and expression” under Article 19 of the Constitution and also under the AP Civil Services Rules, 2001.

Earlier, in an act of provocation to the state government, the association president and others had met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and complained to him about the delayed payment of wages and pensions. The association leaders also took the complaint to the media and petitioned the chief secretary. 

Tags: andhra pradesh high court, ap government employees, andhra pradesh state government, justice ravinath tilhari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


