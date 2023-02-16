Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to construct fusion bridges across Musi, à la the ones we have on Seine in Paris.

Of the total of 15 bridges, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), which is nodal agency, has invited bids for constructing high-level bridges at missing link corridor number 99 on Musi, connecting Sun City and Chintalmet (Power Corridor) on Esa and connecting Inner Ring Road and Kismatpur road. Surprisingly, the agency revised the cost estimates of the Power Corridor from Rs 30 crore to Rs 12 crore.

This apart, Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has also invited tenders for construction of the iconic pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj at the cost of Rs 40 crore.

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA.

High level bridges – at missing link corridor number 99 on Musi, connecting Sun City and Chintalmet (Power Corridor) on Esa and connecting Inner Ring Road and Kismatpur road – will be built by the HRDCL. High level bridges – connecting Ibrahimbagh causeway on Musi, at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat and a bridge parallel to the existing bridge at Attapur – will be taken up by the GHMC.

A bridge connecting Uppal layout to south bank of Musi, high level bridge connecting Manchirevula village and Narsingi, high level bridge at Budvel IT Park, another bridge at Budvel IT Park and connecting roads parallel to ESA River, high level bridge connecting Pratap Singaram to Gowrelly, bridge connecting Hydershakote to Ramdevguda and link road to Manchirevula bridge will be built by the HMDA and the pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj will be built by QQSUDA.

A senior Municipal Administration and Urban Development official said that new bridges will be state-of-the-art but with heritage look. He said that a presentation has been given to minister K.T. Rama Rao.

When asked about reducing the cost of bridge connecting Sun City and Chintalmet (Power Corridor) on Esa and connecting Inner Ring Road and Kismatpur road Rs 30 crore to Rs 12 crore, the official said the estimated construction value is only for the bridge component and separate bids will be invited for constructing retaining walls other components.

Asked about high level bridges – at missing link corridor number 99 on Musi, where the price of it remained unchanged, the official refused to comment.

The construction cost of the iconic pedestrian bridge opposite Salar Jung Museum has been brought down from Rs 231.50 crore in 2019 to Rs 40 crore in 2023. Despite repeated attempts, the official refused to comment on the issue.

Proposed earlier

> Iconic pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj on Musi at the cost of Rs 40.02 crore.

> High level bridge at missing link corridor no. 99 at Rs 30 crore.

> High level bridge connecting Ibrahimbagh causeway on Musi at Rs 24.50 crore.

> High level bridge connecting Suncity and Chintalmet (power corridor) on ESA at Rs 19.10 crore.

> High level bridge connecting inter ring road (IRR) and Kismatpur road on ESA at Bandlaguda Jagir, Rajendranagar Mandal at Rs 19.10 crore.

> High level bridge connecting at Moosarambagh on Musi at Rs 30 crore.

> High level bridge connecting at Chaderghat on Musi at Rs 30 crore.

> New bridges parallel to the existing bridge at Attapur at Rs 46 crore.

> New bridge connecting Uppal layout to the south bank of Musi at Rs 39.10 crore.

> High level bridge connecting Manchirevula Village and Narsingi at Rs 24.50 crore.

> High level bridge at Budvel (IT Parks and connecting roads parallel to ESA River at Rs 11 crore.

> New bridge connecting Hydershakote to Ramdevguda at Rs 11 crore.

> Second new bridge at Budvel (IT Parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa River) at Rs 41 crore.

> High level bridge connecting PratapSingaram to Gowrelly at Rs 16 crore.

> New link road to Manchirevula Bridge at Rs 11 crore.

Bids invited

Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL)

> High level bridges – at missing link corridor number 99 on Musi River, connecting Sun City and Chintalmet (Power Corridor) on Esa River and connecting Inner Ring Road and Kismatpur road.

> HRDCL has revised the cost estimates of the Power Corridor from Rs 30 crore to Rs 12 crore.

Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has also invited tenders for construction of the iconic Pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj on Musi River at the cost of Rs 40 crore.

> The construction cost of the iconic pedestrian bridge opposite Salar Jung Museum has been brought down to Rs 231.50 crore in 2019 to Rs 40 crore in 2023.