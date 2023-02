According to airport director Lakshmikanth, the flight was scheduled to land here at 8.30 am. Due to heavy fog and poor visibility, it made a few circles and then was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: An Air India flight from New Delhi to Vijayawada was diverted to Hyderabad due to poor visibility following heavy fog and it returned here after two hours, on Wednesday.

According to airport director Lakshmikanth, the flight was scheduled to land here at 8.30 am. Due to heavy fog and poor visibility, it made a few circles and then was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. It returned after a delay of two hours.