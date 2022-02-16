Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2022 Stir against hijab b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stir against hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:58 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Most of the women who took part in the protest were from Mallappally, Nampally, First Lancer, Towli Chowki, Bowenpally and other areas
Muslim women Association, and other organisations protesting against ban on Hijab at Hockey Ground Shanti nagar near Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
 Muslim women Association, and other organisations protesting against ban on Hijab at Hockey Ground Shanti nagar near Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Muslim women including students and elderly citizens from different organisations protested against the hijab ban by the Karnataka government at Shantinagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Most of the women who took part in the protest were from Mallappally, Nampally, First Lancer, Towli Chowki, Bowenpally and other areas. They came from different areas of the city in buses, autos and two-wheelers.

 

Though the protest was silent, the elderly women and college students said that their religious sentiments were deeply hurt, while some of the old women who became aggressive during the protest were controlled by the organisers.

“I have crossed 90 years of age and my granddaughter is a surgeon in one of the city’s top multispecialty hospitals. I was born, brought up and got educated in Hyderabad. I or any of my children have not been restricted from wearing hijab,” Mahamuna Begum, one of the protesters said. “When I saw the video of Muskaan, my eyes were filled with tears. It is an act performed by cowardly politicians,” she said, referring to the schoolgirl who protested against the ban of hijab in Karnataka schools.

 

The protesters stood on the footpath on either side of the road, maintained silence and cooperated with the police officials to allow the traffic to flow.

Another protester, Dr Asma Zehra, said, “It is just intolerance. Being a doctor, I have never faced any hurdles in my lifetime or even heard about one. I personally thank our Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has never spoken anything against any religion,” she said.  

Senior police officials including women personnel were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

 

“All student organisations from Osmania University are in our support. It is my humble request to the Chief Minister to take stern action if at all such incidents are reported here,” Mariam Ahemedi, a PG student of Osmania University said. “We along with other students will organise silent protests and create awareness among Muslim students about the importance of education,” she said.

...
Tags: hijab ban, muslim women protest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

the 10 people, who were working independently or as 'sleeper cells' of the banned terror group, were identified during a probe carried out by the SIA. (Representational image: ANI)

10 'overground workers' of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group arrested in J-K: Police

A health worker checks the temperature of people coming to vote during the Uttar Pradesh elections in Mooradnagar. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

COVID-19: India logs 30,615 new infections, 514 fresh fatalities

Union minister for culture and tourism G. Kishan Reddy participates in the global summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ , organised by the ministry of culture in Hyderabad. (DC)

Role of museums in preserving heritage stressed at summit

In the second case, the Task Force teams, along with the Malakpet police, raided ‘Sree Sai Educational Consultancy’ at Malakpet and arrested nine accused. — Representational image/DC

Fake certificate racket busted; 11 held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goa, Uttarakhand seal fate of parties in EVMs

omen holding their identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Dehradun, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lack of inspirational leadership in party: Ashwani Kumar after quitting Congress

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar. (Photo: DC/File)

Urban poor faced highest inflation in January: Crisil report

According to Crisil, inflation is also catching up fast in rural areas. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

'Sacrifice moved Indians': PM, nation hail martyrs

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Corbevax COVID vaccine is safe, offers high antibody levels: NTAGI chief

Empty vials of Biological-E's covid vaccine Corbevax. (Photo: Biological-E/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->