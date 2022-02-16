Stir against hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges

Muslim women Association, and other organisations protesting against ban on Hijab at Hockey Ground Shanti nagar near Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Muslim women including students and elderly citizens from different organisations protested against the hijab ban by the Karnataka government at Shantinagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Most of the women who took part in the protest were from Mallappally, Nampally, First Lancer, Towli Chowki, Bowenpally and other areas. They came from different areas of the city in buses, autos and two-wheelers.

Though the protest was silent, the elderly women and college students said that their religious sentiments were deeply hurt, while some of the old women who became aggressive during the protest were controlled by the organisers.

“I have crossed 90 years of age and my granddaughter is a surgeon in one of the city’s top multispecialty hospitals. I was born, brought up and got educated in Hyderabad. I or any of my children have not been restricted from wearing hijab,” Mahamuna Begum, one of the protesters said. “When I saw the video of Muskaan, my eyes were filled with tears. It is an act performed by cowardly politicians,” she said, referring to the schoolgirl who protested against the ban of hijab in Karnataka schools.

The protesters stood on the footpath on either side of the road, maintained silence and cooperated with the police officials to allow the traffic to flow.

Another protester, Dr Asma Zehra, said, “It is just intolerance. Being a doctor, I have never faced any hurdles in my lifetime or even heard about one. I personally thank our Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has never spoken anything against any religion,” she said.

Senior police officials including women personnel were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

“All student organisations from Osmania University are in our support. It is my humble request to the Chief Minister to take stern action if at all such incidents are reported here,” Mariam Ahemedi, a PG student of Osmania University said. “We along with other students will organise silent protests and create awareness among Muslim students about the importance of education,” she said.