Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2022 Mumbai: ED conducts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: ED conducts raids at Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's residence

ANI
Published Feb 15, 2022, 11:23 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 11:25 am IST
Searches are being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai
Residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai (ANI)
 Residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai (ANI)

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches are being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.

 

Sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case.

"ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added.

...
Tags: dawood ibrahim, enforcement directorate (ed)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Indian Embasy in Kyiv (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to leave Ukraine temporarily

The accident happened when a tempo traveller collided with a container lorry. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Three killed in accident on way to Sabarimala

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar. (Photo: DC/File)

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress

The RJD supremo has secured bail in the four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries. (Photo: PTI/File)

Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad Yadav Doranda treasury case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goa, Uttarakhand seal fate of parties in EVMs

omen holding their identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Dehradun, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Urban poor faced highest inflation in January: Crisil report

According to Crisil, inflation is also catching up fast in rural areas. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

'Sacrifice moved Indians': PM, nation hail martyrs

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

'Allow us to wear headscarf that matches uniform'

Karnataka high court (PTI)

COVID vaccination certificate not required to visit Puri Jagannath Temple from Feb 21

Puri Jagannath Temple (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->