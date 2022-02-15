Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2022 Indian embassy in Ky ...
Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to leave Ukraine temporarily

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
The embassy asked Indians to keep it informed about their status in that country to enable the mission to reach out to them when required
Indian Embasy in Kyiv (Image credit: Wikipedia)
New Delhi: India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

 

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily," it said.

The embassy also asked Indian nationals to keep it informed about their status in that country to enable the mission to reach out to them when required.

It said the mission continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its continuing build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.

The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Tags: ukraine crisis, indian embassy in ukraine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


