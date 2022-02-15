Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2022 CJ administers oath ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CJ administers oath of office to seven new judges in AP High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 7:25 am IST
The Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of seven advocates as judges to the AP High Court
Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra (Fourth from left) with new HC judges (from left) Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Satti Subba Reddy, Vaddiboyana Sujatha, Ravi Cheemalapati, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, and Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao (DC)
 Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra (Fourth from left) with new HC judges (from left) Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Satti Subba Reddy, Vaddiboyana Sujatha, Ravi Cheemalapati, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, and Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao (DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered an oath of office to seven newly appointed judges here on Monday.

With this, the number of Judges in the AP High Court rose to 26. The judge designates who were sworn-in as judges of AP High Court are: Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati and Vaddiboyana Sujatha.

 

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed the seven judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court following a notification issued by the Union ministry of law and justice on the appointment of judges to AP HC. The Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of seven advocates as judges to the AP High Court.

Tags: andhra pradesh high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


