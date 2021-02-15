Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2021 Fresh COVID-19 cases ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fresh COVID-19 cases dip below 100 in Telangana after 8 months

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2021, 11:29 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2021, 11:29 am IST
It was on June 2 last year that the state previously reported fresh cases below 100, adding 99 cases
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in Hyderabad.(DC Image/SSR)
Hyderabad: After a gap of eight months, Telangana recorded less than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases while two deaths pushed the toll to 1,618, the state government said on Monday.

Only 99 new COVID-19 infections were detected out of the 15,766 samples tested in the state taking the tally of positive cases to 2,96,673 as of 8 pm on Saturday, a bulletin here said.

 

It was on June 2 last year that the state previously reported fresh cases below 100, adding 99 cases.

Twentyfour of the fresh cases were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas while Rangareddy district accounted for ten, it said.

Cumulative recoveries rose to 2,93,379 with the discharge of 169 more people from various hospitals as the number of active cases, recording a steady fall in the past several weeks, further declined to 1,676.

Cumulatively, more than 83.11 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.23 lakh, the bulletin said.

 

The case fatality and recovery rates stood at 0.54 per cent and 98.88 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent and 97.3 per cent, it added.

...
Tags: telangana covid-19, covid-19 testing in telangana, covid update
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


