Top Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2020, 1:28 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 1:28 am IST
The higher authorities were not ready to elevate him as Chief Justice of the Bombay high court.
Mumbai: The senior-most judge of the Bombay high court has resigned from his post. Justice Satyaranjan Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari has tendered his resignation before the President of India on Thursday evening, which is yet to be approved. Justice Dharmadhikari told media persons that he has quit due to family and personal issues.

According to him, he had been elevated as Chief Justice of some other state where he does not want to go. He wants to remain in Mumbai because he has some personal responsibilities here.

 

The higher authorities were not ready to elevate him as Chief Justice of the Bombay high court.

“I had to resign due to purely personal and family issues... I did not want to leave Mumbai and they were not ready to elevate me as the Chief Justice of the Bombay high court,” Justice Dharmadhikari told reporters.

While hearing his scheduled petitions on Friday, Justice Dharmadhikari told lawyers that he would not be available next week as Friday is his last day.  Advocate Mathew Nedumpara had mentioned a petition seeking for the court to hear it next week.

“When the judge said he has resigned, I initially thought that he said it in a lighter vein... He is a very senior judge and his resignation comes as a shock,” Nedumpara later said.

Tags: justice dharmadhikari, bombay high court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


