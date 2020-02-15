Sharad Yadav may be face of Bihar’s grand alliance

Patna: With Bihar Assembly elections slated to be held later this year, the grand alliance in the state faces a daunting task of resolving the leadership issue.

Three political parties Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) have created a flutter in the political circle by proposing the name of veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav as the face of the grand alliance for the elections.

Leaders aware of the development told this newspaper that both RJDand Congress were not invited for the meeting which was attended by Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahani on Friday.

“In the absence of Lalu Yadav, the grand alliance has been facing a leadership crisis. It would be beneficial for all of us if we project veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav as the face of the coalition,” RLSP leaders in Patna said.

The proposal made by these political parties is being seen as a major setback for the RJD which leads the grand alliance in Bihar.

Sources said that Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Mukesh Sahani have been miffed over Rashtriya Janata Dal’s decision to declare Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate without consulting grand alliance partners.