Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2020 Shah Faesal booked u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shah Faesal booked under PSA

ANI
Published Feb 15, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration invoked PSA against former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti
File Photo
 File Photo

New Delhi:  Former civil servant and chief of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement (JKPM) Shah Faesal has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that allows detention without trial for up to three months and multiple extensions.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on February 5 invoked the stringent PSA against former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

 

Both Abdullah and Mufti were under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the Narendra Modi government announced the abrogation of Article 370 revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two Union Territories. Faesal was detained on August 14, 2019, a week after the scrapping of special status of the erstwhile State.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the plea of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's sister challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

...
Tags: shah faesal, public safety act (psa), jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

What is Public Safety Act all about?

Latest From Nation

File Photo.

Film critic Kathi Mahesh attacked by Bajrang Dal activists

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port. AP Photo

Making efforts to disembark Indians from Diamond Princess, Indian Embassy says

PTI file photo

Metro event snub: Mamata didi feel hogayi

Representional image (PTI file image)

Gujarat college girls stripped to check menstruation, NCW steps in



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
 

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

Design-wise, the STM Wireless PowerBank features the regular brick-like form factor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India warns Erdogan against interference in Kashmir issue

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for photos before a meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday. PTI photo

Vellore fort out of bounds for Valentines-Day revellers

Police investigating young girls visiting the fort on Friday. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)

Mega food park at Gangaikondan enthuses South

O. Panneerselvam.

Chennai: Poll rule on drawing of lots to decide winner upheld

The Madras High Court (Photo: Yoga Balaji via Wikimedia Commons)

Women voters outnumber men in TN 2020 poll rolls

The State comprised of elctors of 6,13,06,638 of this 3,02,54,172 are men and 3,10,45,969 female and it also has 6,497 Third Gender voters.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham