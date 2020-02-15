Restrictions should be lifted: European Union

The EU’s statement is being seen as setting the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the Belgian capital Brussels next month for the 15th India-EU Summit.

New Delhi: A day after a group of 25 foreign envoys concluded a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the European Union (EU) said “the visit confirmed that the Government of India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy” but added that it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly”.

The EU also said that it “recognises the serious security concerns” of Indian authorities, and that “the visit presented a welcome opportunity to see the situation on the ground and to interact with local interlocutors”.

About half of the 25 foreign envoys who formed the second batch of foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday had significantly belonged to the European Union member nations including EU powerhouses Germany and France.

The envoys had visited Srinagar on Wednesday and Jammu on Thursday.