Rahul Gandhi, BJP spar over who reaped Pulwama ‘benefit’

CRPF personnel pay tribute at a memorial to the 40 CRPF jawans, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year, at Letapora of Pulwama District of South Kashmir on Friday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Exactly a year after the Pulwama terrorist attack, which may have possibly swung the election towards the BJP, a bitter war of words broke out between the ruling side and the Opposition as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked “who had benefited from the strike”, while the BJP accused him of being a “known sympathiser” of terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The ruling party claimed the “so-called Gandhi family can never think beyond benefits”, and that they were not just “materialistically corrupt, their souls are also corrupt”.

Earlier, paying homage to martyrs of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last year’s attack and said the slain securitymen were “exceptional individuals” who devoted their lives to protecting the nation.

Last year, on February 14, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

While paying tribute to the CRPF martyrs, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi raised questions on accountability for the attack. “Today, as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefited the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the lapses?” he tweeted.

The BJP was quick to hit back at the Congress leader for his “dastardly comment”, saying he was insulting the memory of CRPF personnel, and sought an apology from him and his party.

“That was a dastardly attack. And this is a dastardly comment. Who benefited the most? Mr Gandhi, can you think beyond benefits? Of course not. This so-called ‘Gandhi’ family can never think beyond benefits,” tweeted BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra.